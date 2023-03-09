March 09, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

The second phase of tobacco auctions began on an optimistic note in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts with bright-grade leaves fetching the growers the highest price of ₹201 per kg at Kondepi.

Commencing the auctions at seven platforms (two in Southern Black Soil (SBS) region and five in Southern Light Soil (SLS) region), Tobacco Board production manager M. Krishna Sri said 2,819 bales were sold on Thursday at an average price of ₹198.75 a kg.

Exporters competed with domestic cigarette manufacturers to lap up the F2-grade variety of tobacco brought by farmers and offered prices in the range of ₹190-₹201 a kg. ‘‘With bright and medium grades accounting for 70 to 80% of the total crop, farmers can realise a better average price this year,’‘ said Ms. Krishna Sri. The auctions began at the platforms of Ongole II; Kangiri and Tangutur I in the SBS region; and Kandukur I, Kandukur II, Kanigiri, D.C. Palli and Kaligiri in the SLS region.

The yield of the principal commercial crop is estimated to be over 102 million kg in the two regions. That is over 12 million kg more than the 89.34 million kg fixed by the crop regulator.

Farmers went for tobacco cultivation even in farms where they had grown chickpea after cyclone Mandous destroyed crops sown in the early Rabi season. As a result, the extent of tobacco cultivation went up to 85,000 hectares during the Rabi season as against 66,000 hectares during the corresponding period last year.

Traders should take into account the increase in cost of cultivation by about 30% this year as the farmers had to go for replantation on at least 26,000 hectares this year following unseasonal rains. Labour cost also increased this year by over 20%, according to a group of farmers in Ongole II auction platform.

‘‘We are hoping against hope for the market to remain steady as the auctions progress. We expect better prices for medium and low grade varieties as well,” said farmer V.V.Prasad.