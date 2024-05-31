Tobacco consumption impacts quality of life, say doctors

Chittoor in-charge DMHO Venkataprasad flagged off the World Anti-Tobacco Day rally from the Government Hospital to Market Chowk with a focus on raising awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco use.

The rally featured slogans and pledges with the theme ‘Protect Children from Tobacco Industry’s Intervention. The campaign sought to educate the public about the adverse health impacts of tobacco consumption, including the introduction of harmful substances like nicotine into the bloodstream through products such as bidis, cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) wing in-charge and senior medical officer Sireesha said that these substances are linked to various serious health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, strokes, respiratory illnesses and fatalities. Additionally, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, reduced fertility, type-2 diabetes, compromised immune function, gum disease and tooth loss are associated with excessive tobacco use. “Tobacco consumption can lead to a weakened immune system and decreased life expectancy, resulting in a diminished quality of life,” she said, emphasising the importance of embracing a healthy lifestyle, consuming nutritious foods and maintaining emotional well-being. The event underscored the critical role of individual choices in safeguarding personal health,” she said.

The World Anti-Tobacco Day event was organised in the Seminar Hall under the joint auspices of the Department of Sociology and the NSS Unit of Government Medical College in Anantapur.

Dr. S Manikya Rao, Principal, and Dr. K.S.S. Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of Government General Hospital, underscored the harmful effects of tobacco use, particularly its association with cancer and adverse impacts on various organs. They highlighted the government’s initiative to establish de-addiction centres in all the district hospitals to combat smoking. Dr. S Manikya Rao led a pledge to combat tobacco use, with all participants expressing appreciation for the impactful 15-minute play “Keep your children away from tobacco products,” performed by the 2021 batch of medical students under the guidance of Dr. Sushma and Dr. Gitanjali, Assistant Professors of the SPM Department.

