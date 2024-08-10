GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tobacco Board urges Centre to ensure crop insurance for FCV tobacco farmers

Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwanth Kumar and MP Daggubati Purandeswari submit a representation to Union Minister highlighting the challenges faced by the farmers

Published - August 10, 2024 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwant Kumar Chidipothu (left) and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari with Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Friday.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwant Kumar Chidipothu (left) and BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari with Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking the Central government’s intervention for insurance support and protective measures for Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu, the Chairman of the Tobacco Board of India, along with BJP A.P. president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari submitted a representation to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, in New Delhi on August 9 (Friday).

Mr. Yashwanth told The Hindu on Saturday that the Central government’s intervention would bring significant and much-needed change for FCV tobacco farmers. 

The FCV tobacco farmers who were predominantly small and resource-limited, faced numerous challenges that threatened their livelihood and well-being. There were approximately 83,000 small farmers growing FCV tobacco with the regulation and support of the Tobacco Board in both States. The board would ensure consistent and remunerative returns, with institutional and industry backing. Despite facing adverse weather and increasing cultivation costs, these farmers exhibited remarkable dedication and resilience in sustaining their crops, which supported their livelihoods and contributed significantly to the Indian economy, explained Mr. Yashwanth.

Exposed to risks

The absence of insurance support and protective measures for FCV tobacco farmers was a major issue. Unlike other crops, the FCV tobacco was not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). This left farmers vulnerable to financial hardship from crop failures and natural disasters, severely impacting their livelihoods and economic stability, the Chairman said.

Though the Tobacco Board supported the farmers, it’s not enough to counter financial risks from unpredictable weather. Integrating FCV tobacco into crop insurance schemes would provide comprehensive risk management and ease their financial hardships, he added. 

Including FCV tobacco in insurance schemes would offer farmers a safety net against natural disasters. The agriculture department could greatly enhance risk management for the farmers by creating insurance products designed to address their specific risks, thereby providing better financial protection, he said, adding the insurance scheme initiative would also discourage unauthorised tobacco growers in the country. 

