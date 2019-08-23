Tobacco Board retains crop size at 136 million kg in State

Keeping in view uncertainties over tobacco exports, the Tobacco Board has fixed the crop size for the year 2019-2020 at 136 million kg in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, same as the crop size last year.

At the board meeting held here, the Board has fixed the crop size keeping in view the supply and demand position. “The Tobacco Board has been taking many measures to ensure fair and remunerative prices. Moreover, farmers have been taking up zero budget natural farming in a big way and have started to taste success,” Executive Director K. Sunitha said.

FCV (Flue Cured Virginia) Tobacco is being cultivated across Northern Light Soils in West Godavari, Southern Light Soils and Southern Black Soils in Prakasam. The Board has also pegged the FCV Tobacco crop size in various regions, NLS-46 million KG, NBS-4 million KG, SLS-46 million KG, SBS-40 million KG.

Hike in MGIP

The Board also agreed for the proposal of trade to increase Minimum Guaranteed Indicative Price (MGIP) by Rs. 12-50 over last year for bright grades, medium and low grades of Traditional and NLS regions. In another development, Polisetty Shyam Sundar, managing director of Polisetty Traders, and trade member of the Board was elected unanimously as the vice chairman of the Tobacco Board for one year. Chairman of the Board Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu presided over the meeting. Member of Parliament, Machilipatnam, V. Balashourie, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, Y. Madusudhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Marketing Department, N. Ramesh, director, Export Promotion (Agri) Division, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, D. Damodar Reddy, Director (CTRI), Rajahmundry, Kodavati Vasudeva Rao, Gundala Konda Reddy, Yarlgadda Ankamma Chowdhary, and other board members were present.