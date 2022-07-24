Andhra Pradesh: To Modi, with love, from Dharmavaram

Silk wall hanging depicts the Prime Minister in Dhyanamudra

Weaver-cum-designer J. Nagaraju from Dharmavaram displaying the wall hanging he has woven for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

His admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired a Dharmavaram-based weaver-cum-designer to create a wall hanging with pure silk thread in which the Prime Minister is seen sitting in ‘Dhyanamudra’.

With a desire to do something different with his handloom, the weaver, named Jujaru Nagaraju, who was in the news three months ago for his 60-m-long, 44-inch-wide sari with ‘Rama Koti’ inscribed on it, yet again did the community proud by creating a unique four-coloured wall hanging.

Supported by the Hyderabad-based Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the handloom weaver created the 30-inch-long and 34-inch-wide piece with the help of three others, working on it for close to a month.

On Sunday, Mr. Nagaraju told The Hindu that the wall hanging weighs only 350 gm with a green background.

Mr. Modi is seen dressed in white, with a red ‘kanduva’ around his neck. The border is made with a golden ‘zari’ (golden-coloured silk thread). The entire creation cost ₹15,000.

Inspired by a picture of Mr. Modi taken at the Kedarnath temple in which he is seen sitting in Dhyanamudra, Mr. Nagaraju designed the wall hanging that will be presented to the Prime Minister on August 7, which is observed as National Handloom Day.