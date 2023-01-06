ADVERTISEMENT

To create awareness on cancer, healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh to sport teal colour on January 6

January 06, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

All government healthcare facilities, including Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will be illuminated or painted with teal colour on Friday as part of a cancer awareness programme.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas, in a release on Thursday, said that the Central government had asked the States to illuminate all the medical facilities, or paint them with teal colour, to create awareness on cancer under the ‘Project TEAL’.

He asked all the District Medical & Health Officers (DMHOs), District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHSs) and Superintends of Teaching Hospitals to ensure the implementation of ‘Project TEAL’ in all the health facilities, right from PHCs to teaching hospitals either by way of external lighting or by painting at prominent place in the facility for wide-range of awareness in public on cancer, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teal coloured ribbon represents ovarian cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US