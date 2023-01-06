To create awareness on cancer, healthcare facilities in Andhra Pradesh to sport teal colour on January 6

January 06, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

All government healthcare facilities, including Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will be illuminated or painted with teal colour on Friday as part of a cancer awareness programme.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas, in a release on Thursday, said that the Central government had asked the States to illuminate all the medical facilities, or paint them with teal colour, to create awareness on cancer under the ‘Project TEAL’.

He asked all the District Medical & Health Officers (DMHOs), District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHSs) and Superintends of Teaching Hospitals to ensure the implementation of ‘Project TEAL’ in all the health facilities, right from PHCs to teaching hospitals either by way of external lighting or by painting at prominent place in the facility for wide-range of awareness in public on cancer, he added.

Teal coloured ribbon represents ovarian cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women.