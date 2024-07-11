ADVERTISEMENT

TNSF, TDP Mahila activists make bid to ‘attack’ office of English daily in Vizag

Published - July 11, 2024 08:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A news article published by the daily on VSP privatisation is baseless and will damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam, says MLA; journalist organisations condemn the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF), the student wing of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and a few members from the TDP Mahila wing allegedly attempted to attack the office of an English daily located at Appughar in the city on Wednesday, reportedly to express their displeasure over a news report on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue.

The activists allegedly burnt the banner of the newspaper office and raised slogans against the daily.

Various journalist associations criticised the incident. Such attacks on media organisations should not be tolerated, they said.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) said the news article published by the English daily was “baseless” and would damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam.

“The TDP will take legal recourse to counter the news report,” the MLA said.

