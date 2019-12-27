Andhra Pradesh

T.N. ‘smuggler’ nabbed with red sanders logs

A combing party of the A.P. Red Sanders Task Force nabbed a red sanders smuggling operative in the early hours of Thursday and seized eleven logs inside the Nagapatla beat area of the Seshachalam forest range.

The combing party reportedly spotted a group of smuggling operatives inside the forest. When a flash raid was launched, the operatives allegedly fled the scene. The task force team nabbed one person, identified as Palani Swami (38) of Chinna Salem in Vellore district.

A special party was dispatched into the thickets to nab the other accused. The task force seized eleven logs from the location. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

