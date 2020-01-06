TN police exhume youth’s body near Kuppam

A special police party from Chennai reached Adavibuduguru village of Kuppam mandal on Sunday and exhumed the highly decomposed body of a local youth, identified as Karthikeyan (28), 20 days after he was murdered and clandestinely buried allegedly by a Chennai-based man named Siva Kumar.

According to the Kuppam police, Karthikeyan of Adavibuduguru village had settled in Chennai several years ago as a daily wager. He later became friends with Siva Kumar and his wife in recent years. Police said that a few months ago, Karthikeyan reportedly shot an objectionable video of Siva Kumar’s wife without her consent and later blackmailed her.

When Siva Kumar came to know of the matter, he and his wife reportedly hatched a plan to kill Karthikeyan.

Some days later, Karthikeyan invited the couple to his village near Kuppam on a holiday. The couple then allegedly plotted Karthikeyan’s murder, and accompanied him to Adavibuduguru village all the way from Chennai.

When they neared the village, Siva Kumar and his wife allegedly murdered Karthikeyan and buried his body in a pit.

Last week, the Chennai police, who visited Adavibuduguru village to investigate the case, returned after failing to find the body. After the couple’s arrest, the Chennai police visited the village again on Sunday. The Kuppam police assisted their Chennai counterparts in arranging post-mortem of Karthikeyan’s body at the spot of the offence. Later, the body was handed over to their family members.