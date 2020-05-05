T.N. officials dig trench to prevent people from entering Chittoor district

With strict surveillance on inter-State borders following lockdown in Chittoor district, tension prevailed at the border village of Hanumanthapuram of Pichatur mandal in Chittoor district, when a group of police and revenue officials of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu deployed an earthmover and dug a trench on their side, in a move to prevent people from crossing over to Andhra Pradesh.

The spot where the trench was dug is flanked by Pichatur and Satyavedu mandals bordering with Tamil Nadu. On Monday, there was heavy influx of people from Tamil Nadu to various wine shops in Satyavedu Assembly constituency, which forced the Chittoor district authorities to close down 14 wine shops.

As the Tamil Nadu officials dug the trench, residents of Hanumanthapuram entered into a heated argument with the officials, objecting to their move. However, police personnel from Pichatur rushed to the spot and pacified the crowd. The residents were convinced that it would be for their advantage to stop people from Tamil Nadu from entering their village when COVID-19 spread is alarming in Chennai, 50 km from Satyavedu.

Sub-Inspector (Pichatur) M. Dasthagiri said Tamil Nadu officials dug the trench on orders from their higher-ups. “In view of the porous border, the trench will be of no use in preventing People from Tamil Nadu from entering Satyavedu and surrounding mandals. We are monitoring the situation and will initiate proper steps to prevent inter-State movement of people,” he said.