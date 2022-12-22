TN offender held, property worth Rs 11.5 lakh seized

December 22, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The police on Thursday arrested a most wanted burglar from Tamil Nadu and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹11.5 lakh from him, at Kallupalle Cross on the Palamaner-Madanapalle highway in Peddapanjani mandal of Chittoor district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that two months ago, a house located on farmland near Peddapanjani was burgled and valuables taken away by an unidentified gang. To crack the case, a special team was formed with Palamaner rural circle police, which collected details about the gang involved in the case from several police stations across the country.

Acting on reliable information, the special party rushed to the spot on Thursday and apprehended the prime accused, Karuppu Shiva (37) from Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.

The police said that the modus operandi of the accused and his accomplices was to strike at isolated bungalows and houses in farmlands and take away the booty. Shiva is reportedly wanted in over 40 cases in various police stations of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. A search has been launched for his accomplices.