TN ministers meet Jagan to discuss interlinking of rivers

A delegation of Ministers from Tamil Nadu met Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohn Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani and Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D.Jayakumar discussed the interlinking of rivers with Mr. Jagan, according to a release by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

But, no further details were disclosed.

It may be recalled that the Central government has been toying with the idea of linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers to combat water scarcity in the south. It was also announced that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being prepared on interlinking the the Godavari and Cauvery rivers.

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) had proposed nine links, which would take place in two phases.

The present proposal is to link the Godavari (Akinepalli) Nagarjuna Sagar Project Tail Pond with the Cauvery (Grand Anicut). Surplus water will be taken from the Akinepalli barrage on the river Godavari and transferred to the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in the Krishna basin. This, in turn, will be transferred to the Somasila Dam in Pennar basin and to the Grand Anicut in Cauvery basin.