T.N. man held, red sanders logs seized

11 July 2021 00:07 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (APSRSASTF) personnel on Friday night nabbed a red sanders smuggling operative from Tamil Nadu and seized several logs at Devagudi forest location of Nagapatla beat under Tirupati wildlife circle.

Deputy SP (Task Force) D. Murali Dhar told the media at Tirupati that acting on information that a batch of smuggling operatives were on the move in the Seshachalam hills, a special party launched a combing operation on Friday night. “Around midnight, the combing party noticed the operatives coming from uphill towards road point. Our personnel surrounded them and nabbed one while the others fled the spot under the cover of darkness,” the DSP said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that a batch of 15 woodcutters from Tamil Nadu entered the forests a couple of days ago. Special teams were formed to intensify combing operations and flush out the trespassers.

The arrested was identified as Doraswamy (50) of Puliakuppam village in Tiruvannamalai district. A case was registered and the accused was remanded in custody.