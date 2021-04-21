T.N. Governor prays at Tirumala

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival at the main temple, he was accorded a traditional reception by TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials and led into the sanctum sanctorum, where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.

He also took part in the Snapana Thirumanjanam of the Lord organised in connection with the Sri Ramanavami festival.

Addressing the media, he said though he was to leave to Chennai soon after the darshan, he, being an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, stayed back and had postponed a couple of scheduled programmes to take part in the official declaration of Anjanadri Hills as the original birth place of Lord Hanuman.

Expressing his concern over the steep increase in the positive cases, he said it was time people of the country to realised the severity of the pandemic and strictly adhered to COVID-19 health protocols.