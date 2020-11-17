TN CM prays at Tirumala

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniwami, accompanied by his wife Radha, on Tuesday offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.
On his arrival at the main temple complex TTD Executive officer K.S. Jawahar reddy accorded him a warm reception and led him into the sanctum sanctorum where he paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.
Mr. Palaniswami who went round the inner precincts of the temple also offered prayers at various sub temples.
The priests also rendered Vedasirvachanams on the Chief minister couple at the Ranganayakula mandapam while the authorities presented him with memento and laddu prasadam of Lord.
Later winding up his two-day pilgrimage to the sacred town the Mr. Palaniswami motored down to Tirupati enroute to Chennai.
