Tirupati–Shirdi train derails near Railway Koduru, alert locopilot averts mishap

Passengers in the 17417 Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express train had a miraculous escape when the train suddenly derailed near Railway Koduru station early on Tuesday.

The incident happened at KM 124/45 when the train was about to enter the Railway Koduru station at around 9.27 am. As one of the coaches slipped off the track, the alert driver brought the train to a screeching halt to prevent further damage.

None was injured in the incident. Passengers in the damaged ladies sleeper coach were shifted to a general sleeper coach.

After separating the derailed coach, the remaining train was sent to Railway Kodur for its onward journey that started around 12 noon.

Staff led by Railways Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) S.M. Ramesh Babu supervised the operations to shift the passengers and also in undertaking repair to the damaged track.