Tirupati’s ‘Oracle Man’ releases third book

A computer engineer from Tirupati, Yenugula Venkata Ravi Kumar, has released his third book on Oracle technology titled ‘Oracle GoldenGate with Microservices’ earlier this month.

Mr. Ravi Kumar, who studied at T.P. Area School and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Municipal School in Tirupati, began his career as an Oracle Database Administrator in 1997 at a Chennai-based IT firm that was into developing banking software. Within 22 years, Mr. Ravi Kumar rose to become Senior Database Architect and Oracle Engineered Systems vice-president.

Mr. Ravi Kumar has also designed and implemented Core Banking Solutions (CBS) for major central banks in India and Seychelles.

He co-authored two books titled Oracle Database Upgrade and Migration Methods in 2017 and ‘Oracle High Availability, Disaster Recovery and Cloud Services in 2019. Mr. Ravi Kumar has also been awarded the prestigious ‘Oracle ACE Director’, a title that has been conferred only on three Indians so far.

Inspiring journey

“I started writing technical articles on Oracle Cloud, Exadata, Oracle GoldenGate, and Oracle RAC, and completed 25 technical certifications in Oracle, including the highest and widely-recognised Oracle Certified Master (OCM),” Mr. Ravi Kumar said in a conversation with The Hindu.

He also became the first Indian to write over 100 articles for Oracle Technology Network (OTN). He spoke twice at the Oracle Open World (OOW) forum in San Francisco in 2017 and 2018 and shared his knowledge in the Independent Oracle User Group (IOUG), Las Vegas in 2018. Mr. Ravi Kumar’s accomplishments were recognised by Oracle University, which published his profile in their ‘Spotlight on Success’.

Though based in Chennai, he vividly recalls his childhood playing in the lanes of T.P. Area when his father Y. Venkatapathi worked at APSRTC. “My aim is to motivate Oracle DBAs and help the Oracle community across the world with my blog http://yvrk1973.blogspot.in,” he said.