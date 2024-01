January 10, 2024 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) member trustee Saurabh Bora on January 9 donated ghee worth ₹30 lakh to the temple of Lord Venkateswara. TTD intends to utilise the donated ghee in the making of laddus, which will be shipped to Ayodhya.

TTD recently resolved to send one lakh laddus each weighing 25 grams to Ayodhya for the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Ram temple, to be held on January 22.

