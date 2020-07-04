Tirupati zoo will be made a global attraction, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

CHITTOOR

People to be encouraged to adopt animals

Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday said that efforts would be made to convert the S.V. Zoo Park in Tirupati into an international attraction by initiating a series of eco-friendly measures and involving the public participation towards adoption of animals.

The YSR Congress Party MP spoke to the media on SV Zoo Park premises at the foot of Tirumala hills, after having a ride through the sprawling area on a battery-operated vehicle, accompanied by Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, and Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) A. Ramesh Reddy.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the Tirupati zoo had a wonderful ambience to woo tourists from across the world and the potential of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple would be aptly tapped. “The plan of action would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and to the Central government as well for obtained funds and initiating new schemes. The immediate focus would be on encouraging philanthropists to come forward to adopt animals in the zoo,” he said.

Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy had a word of appreciation for TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for effectively guiding the administration of the hill temple in providing a hassle-free darshan adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

SV Zoo Park curator Hima Sailaja told The Hindu that the MP and TUDA chief were appraised of the facilities available to the various animal and birds in the zoo. She said that the aspect of “adoption of animals” had assumed significance during their visit to the zoo park.