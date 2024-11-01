GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati witnesses brisk sale of white pumpkins during Deepavali season

Not just pumpkins, but flowers such as marigold and chrysanthemum also saw a roaring business this season, to be adorned to the shopping outlets and vehicles

Published - November 01, 2024 04:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
With Deepavali season fast approaching, white pumpkins are in great demand in the market.

With Deepavali season fast approaching, white pumpkins are in great demand in the market. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Mounds of white pumpkins made an appearance on the roadside all over Tirupati over the last three days.

It is an ancient practice to fill pumpkins with vermilion and break them on the road to ward off the ‘evil eye’. The practice is extensively observed during the Dasara-Deepavali season spread over a fortnight. It is during this part of the year that the trading community cleans up their premises and performs the annual Puja coinciding with Deepavali-Amavasya.

Though Deepavali festival generally coincides with the new moon day (Amavasya), they fell on two successive days this year, i.e., Thursday and Friday (October 31 and November 1, 2024), pushing the traders into a fix over when to celebrate the event. Consultations with astrologers and priests led them to a conclusion of observing it on either of the two days.

The pile started melting, with the hot sale of pumpkins happening from Thursday morning till Friday noon, only to be broken on the streets in front of the thoroughly decked-up commercial establishments.

While prayers are performed to heavy machinery and office equipment on ‘Ayudha Puja’ day, the personal and commercial vehicles are water-washed and prayed on this occasion. Not just pumpkins, but flowers such as marigold and chrysanthemum also saw a roaring business this season, to be adorned to the shopping outlets and vehicles.

Published - November 01, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.