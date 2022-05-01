Tirupati will become a medical hub in South India, says TTD EO

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy inspecting medical equipment at SVIMS in Tirupati on Sunday, ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

May 01, 2022 21:46 IST

He inspects super-specialty hospital which will be inaugurated by CM on May 5

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that the temple city of Tirupati would soon become a medical hub with the inaugural of several new facilities. Mr. Reddy on Sunday inspected the Sri Padmavati Super-Specialty Hospital and SV Tata Cancer Hospital ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 5 for their inauguration. Speaking to reporters, he referred to the children’s super specialty hospital being built by the TTD at a cost of ₹240 crore with seven departments and the Tata cancer facility as jewels in the crown of Tirupati, which he said was set to become a medical hub of south India. Advertisement Advertisement The Chief Minister would also inaugurate a ‘smile train’ ward for children with cleft palate and hearing impairment. Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, CMO OSD Hari Krishna, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy, MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali and TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao accompanied him during the visit. At a meeting with Goshala operators later, Dr. Jawahar Reddy announced to conduct training programmes for young farmers across the State on organic farming and Panchagavya production. The TTD had drawn up plans for free distribution of 2,500 cows to farmers by June-end.