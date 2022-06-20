Tirupati will be developed on tourism, industry fronts: Minister

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath inspects the industrial units in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Sunday, ahead of the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 20, 2022 02:34 IST

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Tirupati would be developed in the areas of tourism as well as industry.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, the Minister on Sunday inspected arrangements in the industrial areas in Srikalahasti constituency ahead of the scheduled visit of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23.

He visited Inagaluru village where Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for the proposed Apache footwear unit and also the TCL manufacturing unit. The Apache unit is coming up on 290 acres with a financial outlay of ₹800 crore, which is expected to create 10,000 local jobs.

The Minister said the two Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC I and II), spread across 700 acres in Tirupati district, would be developed on a top priority, along with IIT and IISER, located in the vicinity.

“Located between Chennai and Bengaluru metropolitan cities, Tirupati will be developed on all fronts, in view of its educational and industrial importance,” he said.