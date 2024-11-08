ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati universities form cluster to work towards conserving biodiversity

Published - November 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

IIT-T, IISER Tirupati, SPMVV and Dravidian University comes together to create campus biodiversity registers as part of APSCHE-IIC research programme

The Hindu Bureau

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, IISER-Tirupati Director Shantanu Bhattacharjee and SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma taking part in the inaugural session of APSCHE-IIC Tirupati cluster research programme, at SPMVV campus on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Four premeir institutions — Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati), Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and Kuppam-based Dravidian University joined hands to form a Tirupati cluster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education-Institution Innovation Council (APSCHE-IIC) Tirupati cluster research programme was launched at SPMVV campus on Friday, with focus on creating campus biodiversity registers, ensuring collective action by institutes to conserve biodiversity.

Speaking on the occassion, IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana and IISER Director Shantanu Bhattacharjee spoke on the scientific and ecological imperatives of the project, while SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma read out the ‘Biodiversity Pledge’, emphasising the role of institutions in driving conservation initiatives.

APSCHE-IIC project principal investigator and SPMVV professor of biosciences D.M. Mamatha, IIT-T associate professor (civil and environmental engineering) Prasanna, IISER citizen science coordinator Hareesh also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US