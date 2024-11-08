 />
Tirupati universities form cluster to work towards conserving biodiversity

IIT-T, IISER Tirupati, SPMVV and Dravidian University comes together to create campus biodiversity registers as part of APSCHE-IIC research programme

Published - November 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, IISER-Tirupati Director Shantanu Bhattacharjee and SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma taking part in the inaugural session of APSCHE-IIC Tirupati cluster research programme, at SPMVV campus on Friday.

IIT-Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, IISER-Tirupati Director Shantanu Bhattacharjee and SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma taking part in the inaugural session of APSCHE-IIC Tirupati cluster research programme, at SPMVV campus on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Four premeir institutions — Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati), Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and Kuppam-based Dravidian University joined hands to form a Tirupati cluster.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education-Institution Innovation Council (APSCHE-IIC) Tirupati cluster research programme was launched at SPMVV campus on Friday, with focus on creating campus biodiversity registers, ensuring collective action by institutes to conserve biodiversity.

Speaking on the occassion, IIT-T Director K.N. Satyanarayana and IISER Director Shantanu Bhattacharjee spoke on the scientific and ecological imperatives of the project, while SPMVV vice-chancellor in-charge V. Uma read out the ‘Biodiversity Pledge’, emphasising the role of institutions in driving conservation initiatives.

APSCHE-IIC project principal investigator and SPMVV professor of biosciences D.M. Mamatha, IIT-T associate professor (civil and environmental engineering) Prasanna, IISER citizen science coordinator Hareesh also spoke.

