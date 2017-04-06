Tirupati to get viral load lab

Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) will get a state-of-the-art viral load laboratory, while the Model Blood Bank is all set to get a big boost in the form of all-round support.

The India office of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been collaborating with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to achieve HIV epidemic control.

Now, the CDC is partnering with the NACO under the forthcoming national policy on ‘Test and Treat’ to establish 70 new viral load labs across India to implement testing for monitoring anti-retroviral treatment (ART) for early diagnosis.

The Ruia hospital in Tirupati is set to be one of the beneficiary centres, apart from Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Katherine Hadda, U.S> Consul General in Hyderabad, who visited the hospital on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction at the functioning of the blood bank and offered all support.

Katherine Hadda got into ‘Blood Mobile,’ the bus dubbed ‘Blood on wheels’ that collects blood units from the general public and expressed happiness at the initiative to reach out to society.