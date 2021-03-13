Tirupati to get paediatric hospital at ₹300 crore

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy Private Limited (UIC) for setting up a world class state-of-art paediatric hospital in Tirupati.
The cost of the project is expected to be around ₹300 crore and the funds for the project would be raised in the form of donations.
The MoU documents was signed by TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and UIC chief executive officer and managing director Sanjay K. Singh in the presence of TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.
Speaking to media, Mr. Subba Reddy said that the idea of setting up of world-class paediatric hospitals across the State was conceived by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the project in Tirupati was a part of it.
“The proposed paediatric hospital will be a part of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital and the foundation stone for the project will be laid soon. The UIC has agreed to bear the construction cost, apart from shouldering the operational management of the hospital for a few years initially,” said Mr. Jawahar Reddy after the MoU was signed.
Mr. Singh described the collaboration with the TTD as a ‘great privilege’.
