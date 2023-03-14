Tirupati to get a breather from its traffic travails as roads get widened after three decades

March 14, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati’s traffic travails are likely to be eased by a considerable extent, with the perennially chock-a-block roads of the city being widened in the first such exercise in over three decades.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) are executing the mammoth project worth ₹52 crore to widen 12 and develop three master-plan roads.

Some of these roads were supposed to be widened 15 years ago, but the project could not materialise due to fears of a public outcry. The Korlagunta main road is one such narrow stretch in the heart of the city that was supposed to have been widened way back in the 1990s, according to locals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The absence of an elected body to the corporation for over a decade also resulted in things moving at a a snail’s pace. It was towards the end of last year that a resolution was passed in the council headed by Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav to develop the master-plan roads on a priority basis.

“As the city expanded, the absence of internal roads to connect localities was increasingly felt. It forced the public to travel for longer distances and also kept precious land at an abysmally low value,” says Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy, who expects the road widening exercise to have an impact on real estate activities in around 3,500 acres.

The major stretches are developed in Korlagunta, Gollavanigunta, Akkarampalli, Konkachennaiahgunta, Thimminaidupalem, Karakambadi, Chintalachenu and Seethamma Nagar localities. Pegging the compensation at four times the market value, the corporation is issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds to the litigants and ensure a win-win situation.

ADVERTISEMENT