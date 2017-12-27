Tirupati temples getting ready for Vaikuntha Ekadasi

Along with the ongoing Dhanurmasam, the TTD management is all set to celebrate the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi in a big way on December 29 at its temples in and around Tirupati.

A makeshift ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ has been developed at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram, which is considered as ‘Mini Tirumala’, both in terms of the striking similarity of the presiding deity and pilgrim appeal. Mythology has it that the Lord visited the temple soon after His wedding with Goddess Padmavathi, before settling at Tirumala. On the auspicious day, it is hence a practice for the devotees to walk through the threshold and get the bliss of entering ‘Vaikuntham’.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar, who reviewed the arrangements for the mega event on Tuesday, instructed the temple staff, engineering and vigilance officials to make arrangements on a par with Tirumala.

The electrical and garden departments were asked to come out with attractive display of illumination in the form of serial lighting and aesthetic floral decoration.