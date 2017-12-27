Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati temples getting ready for Vaikuntha Ekadasi

A makeshift Vaikuntha Dwaram erected at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram near Tirupati, ahead of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

A makeshift Vaikuntha Dwaram erected at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram near Tirupati, ahead of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

Srinivasa Mangapuram being decked up

Along with the ongoing Dhanurmasam, the TTD management is all set to celebrate the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi in a big way on December 29 at its temples in and around Tirupati.

A makeshift ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ has been developed at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram, which is considered as ‘Mini Tirumala’, both in terms of the striking similarity of the presiding deity and pilgrim appeal. Mythology has it that the Lord visited the temple soon after His wedding with Goddess Padmavathi, before settling at Tirumala. On the auspicious day, it is hence a practice for the devotees to walk through the threshold and get the bliss of entering ‘Vaikuntham’.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Pola Bhaskar, who reviewed the arrangements for the mega event on Tuesday, instructed the temple staff, engineering and vigilance officials to make arrangements on a par with Tirumala.

The electrical and garden departments were asked to come out with attractive display of illumination in the form of serial lighting and aesthetic floral decoration.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 7:43:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tirupati-temples-getting-ready-for-vaikuntha-ekadasi/article22282590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY