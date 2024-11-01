GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati students learn entrepreneurship through ‘Diwali Sneha Sammelan’

Class VI to XII students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya set up stalls to sell products and services to the visiting crowd, which were modelled on real-time business ventures

Published - November 01, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju is seen visiting a food kiosk run by students of Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya as part of the ‘Diwali Sneha Sammelan’ in Tirupati.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan conducted the ‘Diwali Sneha Sammelan’ on the eve of Deepavali, October 30 (Wednesday) in Tirupati, introducing high school students to the basics of entrepreneurship.

As part of the programme, Class VI to XII students of BVB’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya were formed into teams, made to set up stalls to sell products and services to the visiting crowd, which were modelled on real-time business ventures.

Starting from ideation to designing the interiors of the outlet, choosing the right product/service to marketing it among their target audience, offering value-added services to ensuring proper accounting, the students were exposed to the nuances of a life-size business establishment.

Bhavan’s honorary director N. Satyanarayana Raju, who formally inaugurated the event, called it an enriching experience for the students inclined towards entrepreneurship. A. Raghurama Raju, a professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T), hailed the Deepavali event as having imparted practical training to students.

While several teams of ‘young entrepreneurs’ set up eateries and food kiosks, some focussed on gaming zones. The quick strategies adopted to boost sales, the last-minute discounts announced to clinch deals and the effective use of social media platforms to market their products earned praise from the audience.

