Tirupati students excel in NEET

Students of the Doctors Medical Academy (Krishna Reddy Sri Chaitanya Academy), Tirupati, excelled in the NEET 2022, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

D. Yashwanth scored 655 out of 720 marks, followed by M. Dhruthi (630), V. Mouni Ganesh (622) and P. Sesha Sai Vardhin (616).

Twenty five students scored past 550 marks, 50 crossed 500 marks and 150 students breached the 450-mark milestone.

“Eighty students are all set to pursue MBBS course”, announced Chairman B.V. Krishna Reddy and Academic Director K. Rahim at a media conference here today.