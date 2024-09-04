Tirupati station to become a jewel in the crown of Rayalaseema’s railway network

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy said that Tirupati station is all set to become a jewel in the crown of Rayalaseema’s railway network, going by the developmental works in the pipeline. He said this while reviewing the progress of various projects initiated during his previous tenure alongside Station Director K. Satyanarayana and other railway officials on Wednesda.

The Tirupati station witnesses a footfall of six crore passengers a year. With regard to this, the Union government had planned to develop amenities to international standard involving a financial outlay of ₹300 crore.

The railway line between Tirupati and Renigunta, considered a huge bottleneck for both railway and road transport, is soon set to be decongested with the construction of three under-bridges near the level crossings at Carriage Repair Shop (109), Cotton Mill (108) and Chintalachenu (107).

“Cable shifting work is currently under way and the excavation will soon begin in the three railway under-bridges”, Mr. Gurumoorthy told the media. In view of the rainy season, he urged the railway authorities to take steps to prevent water stagnation in the under-bridges.

Similarly, he also reviewed the progress of Renigunta Junction railway station, which is all set to get ₹200 crore for modernisation works. Meanwhile, a railway bridge has been proposed at the Santha Gate level crossing.

The MP also brought to the notice of the officials the water stagnation observed in the 1200 metre-long drain abutting the railway track, indicating the need to desilt the drain. A third railway line between Tirupati and Gudur has been sanctioned, which will address the traffic woes of long-distance trains. Similarly, land acquisition will soon start for the new railway line proposed between Yerpedu and Pudi railway stations, which is all set to ease traffic in Renigunta.

