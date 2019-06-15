Tirupati station gets GreenCo award

The Tirupati railway station got ‘GreenCo Certification Gold Rating’ (national excellence) award, which was received by the Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal here on Friday, along with South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager V.P. Singh.

The award is conferred by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Mr. Goyal, who inspected the station premises and reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works, spoke to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officials and others concerned on developing the southern entrance and constructing a multi-storied complex on the main entrance side.

He complimented the safai karmacharis for maintaining the premises clean and hygienic. At the ‘Food Track’ outlet maintained by IRCTC, he checked and expressed satisfaction at the food quality and standards.

Traders’ plea

Meanwhile, the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce has appealed to Mr. Goyal to improve railway connectivity to Vijayawada, where the new capital Amaravati is located. Citing the need for frequent travel from Tirupati to Amaravati post bifurcation, the chamber president A. Manjunath requested that the biweekly 12761 Karimnagar Express be run daily for the convenience of the business sections, students and pilgrims.