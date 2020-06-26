Tirupati SP warns against smoking, spitting in public

TIRUPATI

26 June 2020 22:19 IST

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy warned the public that police will swoop down on those smoking, chewing gutka or spitting in public places.

Participating in the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse’ observed on Friday, Mr. Ramesh Reddy also warned drug peddlers against enticing the youth with ganja and other psychotropic substances. The department recently seized a major consignment of ganja and was close to tracing the roots of the gang operating from Tirupati, he said.

“Anyone can take pictures or videos of people smoking and spitting in public places and send them on WhatsApp to 8099999977. Their details will be kept confidential and the perpetrators will be punished with a hefty fine,” he said. He also warned retail outlets against selling tobacco products to minors. Mr. Ramesh Reddy also lashed out at some youth indulging in revelry on the roads and resorting to partying in public places.

Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja, Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Gangaiah and college students took part in large numbers.