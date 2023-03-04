Tirupati SP is acting as YSRCP spokesperson, says TDP MLC

March 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party senior leader and MLC G. Deepak Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Superintendent of Police of Tirupati district “is acting not as an IPS officer but as a spokesperson of the ruling YSRCP”.

Speaking to the media at Punganur, the MLC said that before denying the statement made by the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on the ganja menace, the SP should go through the reports submitted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) beside the statement made by none other than Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. The TDP leader asked whether the SP could dare to arrest those involved in ganja and other narcotic drugs smuggling.

During the Yuva Galam padayatra, Mr. Lokesh had been receiving numerous complaints about the free availability of ganja in the State, Mr. Deepak Reddy said.

He said that Mr. Lokesh had written to both the Prime Minister, the Union Home Secretary, and the Narcotics Bureau mentioning several instances of persons falling victim to the drugs and ganja besides the free availability of these drugs in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Deepak Reddy said that earlier YSRCP MP Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy too had alleged that Mr. Lokesh was into the ganja business. “If at all this is a fact, what prevented the State government from taking action against Mr. Lokesh,” the MLC questioned.