Tirupati sees brisk business on Deepavali eve despite showers

Published - October 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
People buying crackers ahead of Deepavali in Tirupati on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Tirupati witnessed brisk business of crackers on Deepavali eve on Wednesday, despite brief showers around dusk.

In view of the dry weather for the past few days, the cracker business saw a significant rise on Tuesday and peaked in the early hours of Wednesday. As a safety measure, cracker outlets are established on open grounds, as per civic body norms, to keep them away from residential areas and crowded market places.

In the southern areas of the city such as Tiruchanur and Avilala, which saw no rain, children and youth started bursting crackers by evening.

Gandhi Road and Chinna Bazar, the perpendicular roads in the heart of the old city that house top business establishments, were abuzz with activity. Sale of marigold and chrysanthemum flowers spiked ahead of the ritual ‘Nomu’ on Friday. The Indira Priyadarshini vegetable market area also remained jam-packed in view of the festival rush. Police diverted traffic in crucial localities to prevent congestion.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu directed cracker outlets to keep water, sand bags and fire extinguishers near their premises. He also warned of serious action against unlicensed firecracker traders.

The department appealed to the public to dial 100 or 112 to report such issues.

