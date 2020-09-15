Tirupati rly. station bags environmental certification

The Environmental Management System of Tirupati Railway Station has bagged the ISO 14001:2015 certification for, among others, optimising the power consumption and its services to enhance the greenery.
The station got the recognition in provision of services such as enquiry, tickets, accommodation, amenities (snacks, meals and tea), transportation of passengers, maintenance of cleanliness on the premises and provision of connectivity to detraining passengers to the nearest temples including Tirumala.
The certificate presented by SCR’s Senior Divisional Engineer (Guntakal) on Sunday was received by Station Director S. Nagaramana Sarma, Station Manager Chinnapa Reddy.
The authorities claimed that consumption of water and electricity came down drastically with the installation of LED bulbs, solar energy production and water recycling. Tree plantation drive on the premises also helped maintain greenery, while acceptance of soft copy of railway tickets on mobile phone added to the green drive.
