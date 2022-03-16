Tirupati railway station to implement ‘One station One product’

Tirupati is the first among the railway stations coming under the purview of South Central Railways (SCR) to implement the concept of ‘One station One product’ announced by the union government while presenting the budget for 2022-23 in the Parliament recently.

The railway station, with a heavy footfall of pilgrims from across the country, has been chosen for marketing ethnic products so as to enhance the livelihood of local artisans, potters, weavers and tribal community. The very concept is meant to use the station as a marketing channel in the form of an earmarked stall through which the local product distinct to the particular area is sold to the passengers.

The Railway Board has identified one station in every zone for implementing the pilot project for a period of fifteen days, under which Tirupati station has been identified in SCR, where the idea will be translated into action from Mar 25.

According to Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Venkataramana Reddy, artisans involved in Kalamkari textiles/art and wood craft, products considered local to Tirupati and its vicinity, are invited to use the opportunity by selling their products on the platforms and on the trains (in identified routes), during this period. As part of ‘Digital India’ concept, payments in digital mode are encouraged.