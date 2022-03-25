Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati railway station gets Kalamkari, woodcraft stalls

A.D. Rangarajan March 25, 2022 19:10 IST

It is the first in SCR to implement the ‘One Station, One Product’ initiative

Wooden handicrafts on display at the Tirupati railway station, as part of the One Station One Product’ initiative, on Friday.

Tirupati Railway Station in Guntakal division became the first across South Central Railway (SCR) zone to implement the ‘One Station One Product’ concept announced by the Railways. Stalls selling Kalamkari saris and woodcraft came up at the station on Friday, when the fifteen-day event was formally set in motion. The initiative was announced in the Union Budget to make the railway station a ‘promotional and sales hub’ for local products, thus giving a fillip to livelihood and welfare of local artisans and craftsmen. Tirupati railway station, which is the nearest rail head to the abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, witnesses a huge passenger footfall from across the country and hence is the best marketing channel for local merchandise, according to officials. SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented officials and staff of the Guntakal division and the commercial wing for setting the ball rolling, expressing the hope that the initiative would provide the much-needed shelf space for the products made by local artisans. The stalls will be open round the clock up to April 8 and the artisans will be allowed to promote and sell the indigenous products at the station as well as on select trains.



