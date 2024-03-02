Tirupati PTC conducts training for 2,900 cops from six districts

March 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Police Training College at Kalyani Dam, Tirupati, conducted the third phase of training programme on the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Nagarik Suraksha Samhita and Sakshya Adhiniyam here on Saturday.

As many as 2,900 police personnel drawn from six districts of Andhra Pradesh — Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Palnadu, Bapatla and Guntur participated in the training programme virtually on the Zoom platform, as the cops, pre-occupied with election-related assignments, could not physically attend the same. Already, two batches, comprising of eighty senior officers from nine districts have undergone the same training offline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.