Tirupati PTC conducts training for 2,900 cops from six districts

March 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Police Training College at Kalyani Dam, Tirupati, conducted the third phase of training programme on the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Nagarik Suraksha Samhita and Sakshya Adhiniyam here on Saturday.

As many as 2,900 police personnel drawn from six districts of Andhra Pradesh — Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Palnadu, Bapatla and Guntur participated in the training programme virtually on the Zoom platform, as the cops, pre-occupied with election-related assignments, could not physically attend the same. Already, two batches, comprising of eighty senior officers from nine districts have undergone the same training offline.

