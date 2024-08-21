GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati police suspends two police constables, home guard on corruption charge

The three were found guilty of demanding bribe from the public approaching the police station

Published - August 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati police have suspended two police constables and a home guard, who were facing corruption charges, here on Wednesday.

Police constables D. Ramana and K. Masthan, working at the Venkatagiri police station, were found to have misused their official position and demanding bribe from the public approaching the police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu ordered an enquiry into the complaints received against their corrupt practices. Upon the charges being proved in the in-house probe, the duo were suspended.

A home guard Chinna Thambi, who was transferred to Tirupati from Sri City police station about four months ago, was also suspended on Wednesday, after similar corruption charges against him were proved during an internal enquiry.

It may be recalled that Mr. Subbarayudu had recently suspended three of his field level staff for indulging in corrupt practices. He warned the staff in the department to mend their ways or face consequences.

