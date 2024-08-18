GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati police suspends head constable, two home guards for dereliction of duty

Head constable and one home guard ignored complaints about illegal gravel smuggling in Mallaiahgaripalle village, while another home guard collected unofficial fines from traffic violators

Published - August 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati police on Sunday suspended a head constable and two home guards, on two accounts, one on charges of dereliction of duty, after two of them ignored a vital tip-off and let a gravel-laden truck pass off without checking, and two for collecting ‘unofficial fine’.

Head constable S. Basavaiah and home guard Sudhakar, who were part of the Rakshak mobile police team, allegedly ignored the complaint received from residents of Mallaiahgaripalle village in Chandragiri constituency that gravel was being illegally loaded and smuggled out of their village.

Following the complaint, even Chandragiri Circle-Inspector alerted the duo and directed them to stop the vehicle, but the latter failed to take action. Subsequently, the residents directly complained to the Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu.

The SP found it a prima facie case of ‘compromise with the culprits’ and ordered the duo to be placed under suspension, besides issuing a charge memo to the Circle-Inspector for not following it up.

Another home guard with the Tirupati Traffic Station, Srinivasulu, was suspended for resorting to graft by levying ‘unofficial fine’ on traffic violators. Mr. Subbarayudu warned of ‘zero tolerance’ towards corruption and inaction in the department.

