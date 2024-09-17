Tirupati police recover 310 stolen mobile phones worth ₹62 lakh

The Tirupati police have recovered 310 stolen mobile phones worth ₹62 lakh, Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu announced on Tuesday.

Acting on the complaints received on the ‘Mobile Hunt’ application and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the police recovered the phones in the eleventh phase of tracking. In the last ten phases, the department recovered 3,530 mobile phones valued at ₹6.07 crore.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati, Mr. Subbarayudu produced the 310 mobile phones and hailed the cyber team for cracking the cases. “The public can lodge their complaints on ‘Mobile Hunt’ by reaching out to us on WhatsApp at 9490617873. The cell phone will be blocked first to prevent misuse, following which our teams will work towards its recovery by tracking it,” he informed.

The SP advised the public to get their bank accounts linked to the mobile number blocked immediately after their phone is stolen. He also suggested them to get their mobile numbers blocked by contacting the operator for further safety.

He appreciated the Cyber Crime Inspector R. Vinod Kumar for his efforts to recover the stolen mobiles. The mobiles were later handed over to the respective owners.

