Tirupati police recover 310 stolen mobile phones worth ₹62 lakh

Acting on complaints received on the ‘Mobile Hunt’ app and Central Equipment Identity Register portal, the police recover the phones in the 11th phase of tracking

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu inspects the 310 mobile phones recovered in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu inspects the 310 mobile phones recovered in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The Tirupati police have recovered 310 stolen mobile phones worth ₹62 lakh, Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu announced on Tuesday.

Acting on the complaints received on the ‘Mobile Hunt’ application and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the police recovered the phones in the eleventh phase of tracking. In the last ten phases, the department recovered 3,530 mobile phones valued at ₹6.07 crore.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati, Mr. Subbarayudu produced the 310 mobile phones and hailed the cyber team for cracking the cases. “The public can lodge their complaints on ‘Mobile Hunt’ by reaching out to us on WhatsApp at 9490617873. The cell phone will be blocked first to prevent misuse, following which our teams will work towards its recovery by tracking it,” he informed.

The SP advised the public to get their bank accounts linked to the mobile number blocked immediately after their phone is stolen. He also suggested them to get their mobile numbers blocked by contacting the operator for further safety.

He appreciated the Cyber Crime Inspector R. Vinod Kumar for his efforts to recover the stolen mobiles. The mobiles were later handed over to the respective owners.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST

