 Tirupati police recover 134 stolen cellphones

Tirupati Urban SP Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu examining the recovered mobile phones on Thursday.

March 31, 2022 20:15 IST

‘Signals were traced to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala’

The Tirupati Urban district police have recovered 134 cellphones with an estimated value of ₹20 lakh by using technology. The phones were reported missing between December 2021 to March this year.

By tracing the signal, some phones were traced to various locations in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. “Some phones are yet to be recovered. Our teams are continuously tracking them by using technology,” said Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu on Thursday, after examining the recovered cellphones, along with Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja and Deputy Superintendent (Command Control) P. Kondaiah.

The Police Department has urged the public to not entertain those trying to sell high-end phones at a throw-away price. People must insist the shopkeepers for bills while purchasing cellphones. “Never allow suspicious elements to make a call from your mobile. You will be in trouble if someone misuses your phone in anti-national activities. Keep mobile phones safe,” the SP told the public.