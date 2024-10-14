Tirupati police issue advisory amid heavy rain forecast for Andhra Pradesh

The Tirupati police have issued a warning about potential low pressure and rainfall in several divisions including Tada, Sullurpet, Satyavedu, Naidupet, and Srikalahasti.

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu on October 14 (Monday) said that heavy rains were expected from October 15 to 18, and the residents in low-lying areas should remain alert. “The police personnel are on high alert and prepared to respond to any emergency situation owing to inclement weather conditions,” he said.

Helpline

In case of an emergency, people can dial 112 or 80999 99977 for assistance. People living in low-lying areas should take precautions during heavy rains. People have been instructed to avoid routes with high water levels and causeways. “Residents of dilapidated buildings should consider relocating to safer locations. People living in areas prone to landslides should go to safer accommodation. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea during inclement weather,” the SP said.

In the event of power outages due to rain, people sought to use stairs instead of lifts. Precautions against electrocution including avoiding contact with electrical equipment while wet or standing in water, should be taken and approaching drains or culverts should be avoided.

The SP urged the people to avoid forwarding unverified information posted on social medial platforms.