ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati police introduce 17 specially designed two-wheelers for traffic control

Published - October 21, 2024 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 17 specially designed two-wheelers for traffic management in Tirupati, vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology including GPS, sirens, public addressing systems, flashlights and breath analysers were inaugurated on Monday, at the Police Parade Grounds here by Collector Venkateswar and SP L. Subbarayudu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that these vehicles are dedicated to control traffic in Tirupati and have been modernised with advanced technology. “The city has been divided into seven sectors, with traffic police control personnel assigned to each sector using these vehicles. Photos of vehicles causing consistent disruptions to traffic will be relayed to the command control room and fines will be imposed accordingly,” he said.

The focus would be on addressing one-way roads, encroachments on footpaths and improper parking within Tirupati, to raise public awareness. All vehicles would be equipped with GPS and connected to the police control room, enabling constant monitoring by higher officials. The SP also highlighted the plan to reduce road accidents through public awareness and to enforce penalties for individuals driving under the influence of alcohol, and using breathalysers when necessary.

Deputy SPs from various divisions in Tirupati district took part in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US