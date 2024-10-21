GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati police introduce 17 specially designed two-wheelers for traffic control

Published - October 21, 2024 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 17 specially designed two-wheelers for traffic management in Tirupati, vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology including GPS, sirens, public addressing systems, flashlights and breath analysers were inaugurated on Monday, at the Police Parade Grounds here by Collector Venkateswar and SP L. Subbarayudu.

The SP said that these vehicles are dedicated to control traffic in Tirupati and have been modernised with advanced technology. “The city has been divided into seven sectors, with traffic police control personnel assigned to each sector using these vehicles. Photos of vehicles causing consistent disruptions to traffic will be relayed to the command control room and fines will be imposed accordingly,” he said.

The focus would be on addressing one-way roads, encroachments on footpaths and improper parking within Tirupati, to raise public awareness. All vehicles would be equipped with GPS and connected to the police control room, enabling constant monitoring by higher officials. The SP also highlighted the plan to reduce road accidents through public awareness and to enforce penalties for individuals driving under the influence of alcohol, and using breathalysers when necessary.

Deputy SPs from various divisions in Tirupati district took part in the event.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

