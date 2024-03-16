Tirupati police inspect inter-state check posts ahead of elections

March 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

With the announcement of the general elections schedule, Tirupati police on Saturday began the process of ensuring security in the porous borders of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnakanth Patel inspected the inter-state checkposts on the Tamil Nadu border and explained the new guidelines to the staff. He visited the checkposts at Surutupalle, Dasukuppam, Madarapakam, Naidukuppam, Aroor and Tada abutting Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Patel ordered the Additional Superintendent (Special Enforcement Bureau) K. Rajendra and his staff to crack the whip on unauthorised transportation of sand and gravel. The department’s performance will be measured by the Election Commission of India (ECI) going by the seizure at the check posts, he highlighted.

Deputy Superintendents Bhaskar Reddy (SEB), Srinivasa Rao (Puttur) and Sindhu Priya (trainee) also took part.

