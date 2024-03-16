GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati police inspect inter-state check posts ahead of elections

March 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SP Krishnakanth Patel inspecting the inter-state check post on the Tamil Nadu border in Tirupati district on Saturday.

SP Krishnakanth Patel inspecting the inter-state check post on the Tamil Nadu border in Tirupati district on Saturday.

With the announcement of the general elections schedule, Tirupati police on Saturday began the process of ensuring security in the porous borders of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishnakanth Patel inspected the inter-state checkposts on the Tamil Nadu border and explained the new guidelines to the staff. He visited the checkposts at Surutupalle, Dasukuppam, Madarapakam, Naidukuppam, Aroor and Tada abutting Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Patel ordered the Additional Superintendent (Special Enforcement Bureau) K. Rajendra and his staff to crack the whip on unauthorised transportation of sand and gravel. The department’s performance will be measured by the Election Commission of India (ECI) going by the seizure at the check posts, he highlighted.

Deputy Superintendents Bhaskar Reddy (SEB), Srinivasa Rao (Puttur) and Sindhu Priya (trainee) also took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.